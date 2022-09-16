First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $6.78 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

