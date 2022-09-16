First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $271.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average of $301.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

