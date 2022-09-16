First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $38.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FQVLF. CIBC cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

