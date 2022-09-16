First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.32.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$23.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.33.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9941913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

