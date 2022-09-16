First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00.

On Friday, July 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $140.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 858,427 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 129.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Barclays began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

