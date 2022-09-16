First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.97 million and a PE ratio of 217.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.