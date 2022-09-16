Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Harry Disimone Sells 2,706 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

