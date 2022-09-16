Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.09. Fisker has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

