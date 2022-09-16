Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 3.7%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 30,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,546,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Fisker by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

