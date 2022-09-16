Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPHGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.40. Five Point shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Five Point Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Five Point (NYSE:FPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,667,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 10.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 558,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

