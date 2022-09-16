Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.40. Five Point shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,667,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 10.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 558,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

(Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.