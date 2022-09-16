Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Tops $33.00 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo (FLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

