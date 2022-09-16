Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.82% of Floor & Decor worth $156,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSE:FND opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FND shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

