Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.