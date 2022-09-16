Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,909,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,147,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

