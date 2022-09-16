Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives $161.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UZAPF. Berenberg Bank raised Flughafen Zürich to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

