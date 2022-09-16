Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLGZY. Berenberg Bank raised Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

