Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,203,602.40 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

FLYW opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

