FNB Protocol Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $207,054.68 and approximately $152.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FNB Protocol’s official website is fnbprotocol.io/fnb/index_eng.php.

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system.”

