FolgoryUSD Tops 1-Day Volume of $522,450.00 (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. FolgoryUSD has a total market cap of $44.99 million and $522,450.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FolgoryUSD

FolgoryUSD (USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

