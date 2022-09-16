Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 112 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $92.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.