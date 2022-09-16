Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 1,750 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,170,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,924,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,661,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,272,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

