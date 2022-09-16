Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $53,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

MPW opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

