Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $53,900,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $48,884,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $192.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

