Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 720 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

