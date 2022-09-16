Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

