Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

