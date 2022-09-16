Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 1,175,822 Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,822 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Verb Technology worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $0.55 on Friday. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.12% and a negative net margin of 272.77%.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Verb Technology to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Verb Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

