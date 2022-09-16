Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 309 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Booking were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,956.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,910.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,046.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

