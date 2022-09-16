Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 373 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.96 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

