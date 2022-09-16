Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 93 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $422.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.