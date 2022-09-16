Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $17.49 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -46.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

