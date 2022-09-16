ForTube (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.03 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 326.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally.”

