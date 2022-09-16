Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOJCY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

FOJCY stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

