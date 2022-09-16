Frenchie Network Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Frenchie Network has a total market cap of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frenchie Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
Frenchie Network Coin Trading
