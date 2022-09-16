Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 200,900 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 200,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $136,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

