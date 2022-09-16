Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Buys $2,761,314.39 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 185,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,761,314.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 351,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 9th, Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00.

Freshworks stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

