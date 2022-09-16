Friendz 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,106.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $190,300.56 and $45,106.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.