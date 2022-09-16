Fubon Bank Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Buy

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Fubon Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Fubon Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

