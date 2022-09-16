Function X Reaches Market Cap of $103.76 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $103.76 million and $958,481.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 583.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Coin Trading
