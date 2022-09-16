Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $16,625.48 and $251.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
