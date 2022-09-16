Fundamental Research Analysts Give NV Gold (CVE:NVX) a C$0.27 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 price objective on NV Gold (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NV Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NVX opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. NV Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

