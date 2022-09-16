FUNToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $83.11 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

