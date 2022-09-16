Futureswap (FST) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

Futureswap (FST) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Futureswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Futureswap has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Futureswap has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $50,603.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Futureswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.60 or 0.99999283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Futureswap

Futureswap (CRYPTO:FST) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. The official website for Futureswap is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Futureswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Futureswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.