FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Allakos Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($6.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.01). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($6.01) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Allakos Trading Up 0.2 %

Allakos stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04).

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 819,460 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $7,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 725,818 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 564,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

