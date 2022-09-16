FY2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Decreased by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $67.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $91.48. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $93.77 per share.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,956.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,910.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,046.88. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.