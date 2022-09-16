FY2022 EPS Estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.33). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
