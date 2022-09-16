FY2022 EPS Estimates for Croda International Plc Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Croda International in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Croda International’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Croda International Stock Down 3.3 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. Croda International has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2503 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.