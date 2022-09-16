FY2023 EPS Estimates for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reduced by Analyst

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novozymes A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 19.13%.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

