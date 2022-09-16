Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $114,038.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.60 or 0.99999283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gains Associates Profile

GAINS is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.