Gaj Finance Price Down 6.1% This Week (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $13,326.50 and approximately $35.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 236.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
